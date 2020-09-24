Student putting Black Lives Matter movement on display

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A student at the University of Evansville is wanting to put the Black Lives Matter movement on display.

Justin Pappas — a theatre student — wants the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the new Walnut Street plaza that’s being constructed on campus.

He presented his plan Thursday to the Evansville Board of Public Works.

He says he’d like to see six designers help create the project.

“My goal is to spread love,” says Pappas. “My goal is to spread joy and also to make Evansville a brighter location physically and emotional. I hope to make people smile when they walk down the street.”

he says some letters will represent different flags within the LGBTQ community and the hand prints of some UE students will be featured in the center.

Pappas says he believes public art brings a community together but says he’s having a hard time getting the project off the ground.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 24, 2020)