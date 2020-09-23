UE to boost online education with Lilly Endowment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The University of Evansville will see a boost to its online education and learning efforts thanks to a $1 million Lilly Endowment grant.

The grant was awarded through Lilly Endowment’s initiative, Charting the Future of Indiana’s Colleges and Universities.

“This generous gift we have received from Lilly Endowment will help us transform the educational experience of our students at the University of Evansville,” says UE president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “As the world of technology continues to evolve and shape education, we are committed to investing and developing our technological capabilities as a growing sector for the future.”

UE will create an Office of Strategic Technology and Online Learning within the Office of Academic Affairs. The office will include a director and two full-time assistant directors to lead the University’s efforts in developing online education that ensures the same high-quality experience offered through the in-person experience.

“The worldwide pandemic has changed higher education profoundly, and many of these changes will be permanent,” says Michael Austin, PhD, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at UE. “This generous grant from Lilly Endowment will help prepare us for the world that will exist long after COVID-19 has faded into the background.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 23, 2020)