UE to delay start of fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville announced the upcoming fall semester will begin August 26, reversing a decision to start the school year nine days early.

The university originally moved up the start date to accommodate for a shortened semester but as cases continued to increase across Indiana, including our Tri-State area, the university made the decision to return to the August 26 start date.

The last day of academic instruction is scheduled for November 25 and students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break. Final exams will be administered online and the last day of the semester will be December 9.

In a release, members of the university’s health care task force say they hope Indiana’s statewide mask mandate will “impact and reduce the number of future cases during the coming weeks.”

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

