UE to offer free tuition to qualifying students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville announced today a new grant that would make tuition free to qualifying students.

The Aces Opportunity Grant allows qualified freshmen entering in the fall of 2021 whose families earn less than $50,000 to not pay any tuition out of pocket.

“The Aces Opportunity Grant makes UE accessible to all Indiana students so that a financial barrier is not an obstacle to high impact, private education,” says president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “The grant program is a strong statement that all students should have choices about how to plan for a successful future in a small classroom environment and, at the same time, to make a positive impact on our communities by joining our commitment to service in a changing world.”

For more information about the University of Evansville and the Aces Opportunity Grant, visit the University’s website at evansville.edu/AcesOpportunityGrant.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)

