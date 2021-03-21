U-Haul driver facing DUI charges after crash with deputy’s cruiser

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police responded to an early morning traffic accident Sunday. The crash involving a cruiser belonging to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and a U-Haul pick-up happened at approximately 4:06 a.m. near the intersection of N. Green St. and 5th St.

Arriving officers identified the U-Haul driver as Brett Lee Simpson, 30, who they say appeared to be under the influence of an illegal drug. Police say a clear bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine was found in plain view.

Simpson admitted to police that he smoked K2 while driving the Uhaul.

Simpson was taken to the hospital for back pain before being transported to the Henderson County Jail. Police say at the jail they found a small amount of marijuana on his body.

