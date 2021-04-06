UK variant case confirmed in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Health Department confirms a case of the UK variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in the county.

The department says vaccines are providing immunity to those variants, but herd immunity is needed to prevent the variants from evolving.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to be vaccinated. Hopkins County is currently vaccinating anyone ages 18 and older who wants to be vaccinated, and has had no serious responses to vaccine.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)