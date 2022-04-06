OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local city in Kentucky is partnering with other cities to raise funds for Ukraine relief. Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, Inc. (OSCAR) has established a relief fund to aid Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence in their country.

Owensboro’s Czech Republic sister city Olomouc has been working closely with its partner city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to 50,000 Ukrainians. These Ukrainians have sought shelter at the refugee camp established at Chernivtsi University.

Olomouc has also provided shelter to over 5,000 refugees and many of which are women with small children. Most of the Ukrainian refugees in Olomouc have lost everything and many of them will seek a permanent VISA to allow them to reside in Olomouc for good.

OSCAR has a goal to raise a minimum of $30,000 in honor of its 30th anniversary as a member of Sister Cities International. Tax-deductible donations made to the OSCAR Ukrainian Relief Fund will help Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions (a 501(c)(3) organization) and its sister city provide much-needed assistance to people displaced by the crisis in Ukraine.

Those who wish to donate to the OSCAR Ukrainian Relief Fund should visit any Independence Bank location or click on the link to donate via PayPal.

Executive Director Adrienne Carrico can be contacted for more information at 270-687-8561 or Adrienne.Carrico@owensboro.org. OSCAR President Michael Vanover may also be contacted at 270-313-7972.