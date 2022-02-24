EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- From border cities in the east, to the capital city of Kiev- Ukraine is reeling after Russian forces invaded the eastern European nation. For Ukrainians still at home and for those who have moved to the United States, the immediate aftermath of the invasion has been a critical time to reach out to family and friends.

Dasha Hinds grew up in northeastern Ukraine before moving to the United States as an adult and says it’s sad to see her homeland be invaded, noting that Russia and Ukraine are “like family.” While Hinds says her family is OK for now, she says it’s been hard to explain to her young children.

Hinds says her oldest is just eight years old, too young to fully understand what is happening in Ukraine. Hinds adds that she told him to “pray for Ukraine,” explaining that Ukraine and Russia are “having arguments” and that’s all he needs to know.

In Ukraine, a journalist who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns says she and her family have fled her hometown near the border out of fear that it will soon be occupied by Russian forces.

She says leaving her hometown was tough without a car, a driver, or even a train ticket- asking a conductor to let her on without a ticket. She has strong words for Russia, saying she hates them for what they’ve done.

On Wednesday, she spoke on the importance of having a plan but said they don’t know how the situation will develop.

Back in Evansville, Dasha Hinds says she hopes the two countries can find peace once again.