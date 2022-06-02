PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A familiar voice in Tri-State radio is about to sign off for the last time.

The many listeners to WRAY in Princeton have come to know Uncle Dave is calling it a career.

Uncle Dave has hosted the Going Home Show the last 28 years and he has been in radio for 60 years. He was a DJ at several other stations until he returned to Princeton.

The retiring DJ got his start in radio at WRAY when he was high school. He made his decision to go into radio during a visit to WRAY when he was just a kid.

“I’m watching the guy play the records on the radio through the glass window, and I was really, I thought this was fantastic, and right then and there, I decided, Hey, I think I want to do that,” said Uncle Dave.

And he did do it for six decades. During his time on-air, he watched the industry go from vinyl to tapes to discs to the digital age.

Uncle Dave’s friends and family know him as Dave Kunkle. But his listeners know him as Uncle Dave because of a little girl at the Gibson County Fair Talent Show.

“She said to her dad one time, she said oh, Uncle Dave is here, and he told me about it, and then a few other people heard it, and then all of the sudden, everyone is calling me Uncle Dave,” said Kunkle.

Uncle Dave’s last show is Friday. A community retirement party for him will be held Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Gibson County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend.