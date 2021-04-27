Under Armour donates 5,500 sneakers to Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Under Armour recently donated 5,500 pairs of women’s sneakers in a range of sizes to the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro.

This donation is part of the Club’s Operation Community Cares program, which started during the pandemic last year. Students at Heritage Park High School helped sort and organize the shoes in preparation for distribution.

Chief Operating Officer Ryan Bibb says they were selected because of their outreach to several counties in Kentucky and Indiana.

The shoes will also be given out at their other locations in Henderson, Butler County, and Spencer County, Indiana.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)