“Unfinished business:” Henderson Commission could vote on HMP&L sale to Big Rivers

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Will the Henderson City Commission vote on selling HMP&L to Big Rivers? Will they even discuss it? It’s anyone’s guess since the issue is only listed on the agenda as “unfinished business.

The commission is set to meet at 3 p.m. You will be able to view a live stream of the meeting in the video player above.

Big Rivers announced plans to move from Henderson to Owensboro late last year. The move will cost Henderson almost 120 jobs and millions of dollars. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin says the entire ordeal between Big Rivers and HMP&L started after negotiations fell through on who was responsible for cleanup of the Station Two Power Plant in Sebree, Ky.

In February, Big Rivers went to the city of Henderson in hopes of buying Henderson Municipal Power & Light for $90 million. Henderson officials entered into an agreement to assess the value of HMP&L and the impact on the city if the utility company was sold.

PFM, the company that performed an analysis of HMP&L, said upfront the city would receive a net gain of $1.5 million, but over time, according to analysis, there would be a net loss.

Big Rivers came back and said the report was based on assumptions, not facts. The company said if the city sells HMP&L to them, not only will the city get $90 million at closing, customer’s electric rates will be reduced by $3.6 million by 2035.