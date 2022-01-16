Union Co. schools see staff shortage, give statement

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Superintendent Patricia Sheffer gave a statement Sunday afternoon in regards to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and staff shortages.

The statement read:

Good afternoon,



This is Superintendent Patricia Sheffer. Tomorrow, there will be no school in observation of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday. Additionally, we have decided to extend the long weekend through Wednesday of this week with a return back to school on Thursday.

It has been our goal to stay in school as long as we could remain operational. At this point, the community rate of COVID cases is at an all time high and has also affected many of our staff resulting in staffing shortages in multiple areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be NTI days in which students complete work from home.

Using NTI days on Tuesday and Wednesday will allow us a 5-day window to recuperate and begin in-person instruction again on Thursday.

This will allow time for the staff we have out to return Thursday if all their symptoms have resolved.

Staff members who currently have any symptoms themselves or anyone in their household will work remotely during these 2 days. All staff will be available during their regular hours of operation.

APPLES Childcare Center will be closed.

Healthy athletes will still be playing in scheduled athletic events. Since our community rate is so high at this time, all spectators will be required to wear masks if attending games on Monday and Tuesday. All of our games in the UCHS gym are live-streamed on the NFHS network for spectators who cannot attend in-person.

Wishing you all wellness and health,

Have a good afternoon and I’m looking forward to seeing our students and staff on Thursday.