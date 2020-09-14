Union County begins new school year in-person

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County officials say they believe learning in the classroom is the best place for many of their students. That’s where many of them will be this Monday for the first time since March.



An intricate plan has been prepared to start the year.

Monday students assigned to the Blue group in grades 1, 3, 5, 6, 9 and 11 will report to their respective schools.

Tuesday grades K, 2, 4, 7, 8, 10 and 12 will report.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be at home learning.

For students assigned to the White group, Monday, Tuesday, and Friday will be at home learning days.

On Wednesday, grades 1, 3, 5, 6, 9 and 11 will report to their schoos, followed by grades K, 2, 4, 7, 8, 10 and 12 on Thursday.

Schools will undergo deep cleaning each day before the next group is brought in. Safety protocols such as temperature checks and proper distancing will be in effect.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)