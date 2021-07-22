Union County couple harvests, donates produce for senior center

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – From the field to their front door. Every morning is another chance to give back to the community for one Union County couple.

Will and Candy Reburn have been helping harvest fresh produce from the garden behind the Union County Senior Services Center for the past seven years.

For the Reburn’s – the garden is more than the beans, squash, peppers, cucumbers and other produce.

“We’re supposed to help our neighbors, and it makes me feel good that no one is going hungry,” said Reburn. “We could really use the help though.”

Some 80 plus homebound seniors in Union County receive their food with a smile everyday.

Senior service officials say the program makes a big difference.

“The reward is awesome just to see the smile on their face whenever they are brought the fresh produce in and they get to see our face,” said Assistant director of Union County Senior Services Susan Nalley.

The Reburn’s said all of the produce is donated and delivered to senior centers in Morganfield, Sturgis, Uniontown and for others who are homebound.

“(The Reburn’s) are out here, as they are out here this afternoon picking and they do a great job with it, so they deserve the credit for what happens here,” said Union County Judge/Executive Adam O’nan. “We appreciate it so much and all the work we do and plan on being supportive anyway we can.”

1,600 pounds of produce was donated in 2020. As of Tuesday – they had already donated 530 pounds of fresh produce.

For those like Cythina Kinard’s 100-year-old mother, the donations go a long way.

“She’s very thankful, I’m very thankful, we are all very thankful,” Kinard said.

The Reburn couple says what they really need now are volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can show up at the senior center around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.