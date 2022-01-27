Union County crews battle house fire for seven hours

Morganfield, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Morganfield spent seven hours battling a hour fire Wednesday afternoon and a space heater may be to blame.

Crews were called to a home just after one Wednesday afternoon on North Main Street in Morganfield.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back of the home and fire shooting out of the roof.

Crews were forced from the home after two propane explosions and a partial roof collapse.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News crews had to work around ice on ladders and frozen nozzles.

After seven hours, crews were to control the flames.

One person was home at the time but was able to escape the fire without any injuries.

At this time, crews believe the fire started near or at a space heater.

