UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – A local hotspot for one Tri-State town is seeking new ownership.

Hannah’s Place is a diner located on 800 3rd Street, and it usually stays busy. The diner serves buffet; caters and has a food truck active in area events. The diner specializes in American cuisine.

Recently, the diner was posted on a website where it is referred to as a business that is ready for operation, but it just needs a new owner. On this website the diner was referred to as a place that sells pizza, wings, and burgers. If anyone is interested in buying this business, they can contact the real estate agent here.