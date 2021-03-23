Union County Fiscal Court approves jail closure

UNION CO, Ky (WEHT) – Union County Fiscal Court approved the closure of the county jail during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting. Inmates from the jail have been housed in Webster County Jail since late last year.

Sewer issues initially forced officials to move inmates to Webster County, and the jail has been operating as closed for the last six months. More recently, Judge-Executive Adam O’Nan said officially closing the jail would save around $300,000 a year.