Union County Public Schools move to optional face masks

Local

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The superintendent of Union County Public Schools said face masks will be optional in schools starting Monday.

Masks will still be required on school buses.

According to a call that went out to parents, this decision was made because of the county’s declining coronavirus positivity rate.

School officials said they will keep a close eye on the county’s incidence rate and return to masks if needed.

UCPS will continue to offer the Test-to-Stay option as an alternative to quarantines for students and staff.

