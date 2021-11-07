Union County Public Schools move to optional face masks

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The superintendent of Union County Public Schools said face masks will be optional in schools starting Monday.
Masks will still be required on school buses.
According to a call that went out to parents, this decision was made because of the county’s declining coronavirus positivity rate.
School officials said they will keep a close eye on the county’s incidence rate and return to masks if needed.
UCPS will continue to offer the Test-to-Stay option as an alternative to quarantines for students and staff.