Union County Public Schools will require face masks

UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Union County Public Schools announced on Friday that face masks will be required indoors when students are present.

Union County Public Schools previously said that face masks would be optional for students and staff. On August 10, Governor Andy Behsear signed an executive order mandating face coverings for all individuals ages 2 and up in schools regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Patricia Sheffer says that this policy will be amended if the incident rate of COVID-19 changes.