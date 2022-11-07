UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Union County Public Schools will be closed today due to an increase in Flu and RSV cases. The steady rise in illness has resulted in a shortage of staff in the school district and the closure is necessary to provide an extended weekend for students and staff to recover from their illnesses.

Superintendent Patricia Schaffer announced the closure on the Union County Schools’ Facebook page on Sunday. The post says that since the school is already closed on Tuesday for Election Day, the custodial staff and transportation director will have extra time for deep cleaning and sanitizing while students and staff are home recovering.

This is not a remote learning day for students. School will resume as usual on Wednesday, November 9.

With Flu season upon us, health officials urge people to get their Flu shots and wash their hands regularly.