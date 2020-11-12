Union County Schools moving to virtual schedule

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Schools have announced plans to move to virtual learning beginning Thursday.

Union County Schools reported 100 students and staff have been placed in quarantine including four athletic teams and food service staff.

The superintendent said right now the schools will return to its hybrid schedule Monday, November 30.

Free curbside meals will still be offered at elementary schools.

Winter sports activities are suspended as well. The Union County High School Football team is still scheduled to start postseason play next Friday.

(This story was originally published on November 12, 2020)