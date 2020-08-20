Union County schools to start later than planned

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Students in Union County won’t return to school next week as originally planned.

The school board has pushed back the start of classes until mid-September for both in-person and virtual learning. But that’s still not as far as the governor would like.

Earlier this month Governor Andy Beshear asked districts to consider staring school virtually until the end of September. But in Union County, the school board said they wanted to have their students back in the classroom.

Schools around the country look different than it did when students left the classroom last spring. But more changes came from those in the union county school district with the decision to push the start date for the return to learning back more than two weeks.

“For me as a board member as well as the rest of them, we can all agree, we want our children to be safe,” Drennan Cowan says.

Board members and the superintended were presented data from a local teacher on the overall feeling from her peers in the district. Saying one statement sums it up best, “although Union County is doing a superior job to prepare for every eventuality, we feel it is unwise to return on August 26th.”

As of now, Union County schools will open to a 50% capacity, rotating on an A-B schedule. With the hope of eventually being able to have all of their students back.

But teachers will still need to have backup plans, just in case, the district has to switch to all virtual learning. Superintended Patricia Sheffer explained the Kentucky Department of Education released guidelines for COVID-19 safety in schools.

She says since they are returning before the recommended date they must follow those procedures to a tee, “it’s nonnegotiable. Every staff member and student has to have their mask on. They will have their temperature take every morning.”

Sheffer also says parents will have to sign a document agreeing to a do a health screening with their child before coming to school each morning.

The first day of school will be September 14th if the positivity rate doesn’t rise. They say they will be evaluating the situation as they progress.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20 2020)