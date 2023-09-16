HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office social media page, two Sheriff’s Deputies have been awarded the Kentucky Sheriff Association’s highest award, their Medal of Honor.

Deputy Jackie Carver was wounded in a close quarters exchange of gunfire with a dangerous subject in rural Union County earlier this year, while Deputy Russelburg stood alongside Deputy Carver at the time. Both men remained engaged with the suspect for over an hour and de-escalated the situation enough to get the suspect’s elderly mother to safety.

Even after numerous law enforcement officers arrived on-scene, both deputies stayed engaged with the suspect or in the immediate area, supporting efforts to talk the suspect out. Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody.

On their social media page, the Sheriff’s Office says all of their Deputies are some of the best in law enforcement, as Deputies Carver and Russelburg have proven.