Union County to receive $3 million to improve water infrastructure

UNION CO., Ky (WEHT) Funding from the CARES Act will go to Union County and the City of Morganfield to make much-needed improvements to the area’s water infrastructure.

The funding will go toward upgrading the sewer infrastructure at the Earle C. Clements Job Corp. Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan says the grant will also help the county retain 363 jobs and lessen the burden on taxpayers. The grant will also be matched by $1.2 million in local investment.

Kentucky has received more than $13 billion in relief from the CARES Act.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)