UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that a Union County woman was arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to the release, Shelly Stallings, 42, of Morganfield, is charged with federal offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon among other charges Stallings was arrested in Owensboro on Wednesday and will make her initial court appearance in the Western District of Kentucky.

Stallings and a second individual, Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in a case that previously included two other defendants: Peter J. Schwartz, 48, who is also Stallings’ husband, and Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, California. All four defendants are accused of spraying pepper spray at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

A copy of the indictment can be read in the window below: