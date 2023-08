HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Union County High School wrestler Jordyn Raney is coming home with the gold.

The Sturgis, Kentucky, native won the U17 Greco-Roman 55kg world championship in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the process, he took down defending world champion Suraj of India, and he will return home tomorrow.

Union County is planning to have a welcome-back gathering at Morganfield Park on Friday at 6 p.m.