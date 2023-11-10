HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The decision by officials in Union County to take control of a lease for the county fairgrounds has caused cancellation of the 2024 Redneck Rumble.

The Union County Fair & Expo Center made this announcement on their social media page on Friday. In May, it was reported that county officials could take over the lease.

Fair officials now say that starting in January, the Union County Fiscal Court will take over the lease of the property. Fair officials say that without a secure rental date with new management, the indoor demolition derby won’t happen.

This marks the first time in 75 years that the Union County Fair Board will not manage the fairgrounds.