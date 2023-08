HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Pete Van, a Sturgis city council member, confirms all council members are resigning and doing it together in order to take steps to move Sturgis forward.

Van says the council members are all going to wait to do it together, and Van says this is happening “very shortly” as of August 30 at 4:02 p.m.

Van did not confirm at this point if they are turning everything over to the judge executive.

We’re working to learn more about this situation.