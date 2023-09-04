HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Annual Corn Festival Cruise-In Route 56 Car Show is scheduled for September 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Morganfield.

Event organizers say all cars, trucks and bikes are welcome and there is no entry fee. Organizers say there will be dash plaques for the first 50 registered and trophies will be awarded.

If anyone would like more information, they are asked to contact Mike Moore at (270) 997-0138. As for the Corn Festival itself, it will be on September 21 in the same location all day.