HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County website indicates that downtown Morganfield will soon have its own Porch Fest, and a newsletter from the county says this will be on October 21.

Event organizers say Porch Fest is a day-long festival where local musicians and artists can showcase their musical talents on various porches throughout the community. Local musicians and bands who may be interested in performing and sharing their talent are encouraged to participate.

Officials say any residents along South Morgan Street, East Young Street, South Mart Street, East Main Street, North Mart Street and East Morton Street interested in hosting a band to play on their porch should contact Abby Rhodes at either (270) 952-3742 or abby.rhodes.uc@gmail.com.