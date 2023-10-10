HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Five people have been arrested in connection to trafficking illegal drugs in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office states all five are from Morganfield.

Authorities state the sheriff’s office along with Kentucky State Police and the Henderson Joint Task Force have been conducting investigations into the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

On October 4 and October 5, Scodrique Black, Milton Lewis, Sonja Thompson, Curtis McGuire and Kellie Hughes were all taken into custody and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.