UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly.

On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck a concrete bridge rail head on.

Deputies say passenger Destinee Stone, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, appeared to have been killed upon impact. Both she and the driver were trapped inside the car and had to be extricated, officials say.

According to authorities, the driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this fatal accident.

