MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 76-year-old man from Morganfield, Kentucky.

The Union County Emergency Management says James (Jim) Nicholson was last seen at his home along Shiloh Road between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday night.

He is believed to be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and brown sock cap. Officials say he has dementia.

He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a front license plate that reads “McCully’s” in orange writing. On the rear trunk, there is also the outline of Kentucky with the word “McCully’s” written inside it. His license plate number is 108ZRK.

If you see him or his vehicle, you’re urged to call 911 or your local authorities immediately.