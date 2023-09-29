HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – There was a tense start to the school day on Friday after graffiti was found outside the high school.

School officials say early this morning, school staff discovered graffiti on the outside wall of the high school. Officials say school administrators immediately reviewed security video footage and contacted local law enforcement officers who promptly investigated the incident.

Union County Public Schools says authorities were able to identify the culprit who is a former student. The school system says local police have determined there is no threat to students, and the school day is continuing normally as officers complete their investigation.

A spokesperson for the school system posted, “We thank our local law enforcement partners for their continued support and assistance with this situation.”