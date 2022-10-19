UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For your safety, you might be stopped by Union County law enforcement agencies in the coming weeks.

The sheriff’s office announced twenty-two locations where officers and deputies will be conducting traffic safety stops.

“These checkpoints will be utilized to check motorist for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes,” officials say.

To save time, deputies urge motorists to have their driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration easily available.

“With your cooperation we can make our roadways a safe place to be,” says the sheriff’s department on social media.

The locations in and around the county will be: