UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With the country’s historic freeze behind us, many homes and businesses around the nation are still recovering. Union County is no exception.

Superintendent Patricia Sheffer sent out a message to families and staff on Friday explaining how the weather has impacted many students’ return time.

“Union County, like many districts across the state, experienced a historic artic freeze this past weekend which resulted in frozen water lines,” her message began. “A 2-inch sprinkler line burst in the ceiling above the front door of Union County Middle School, causing up to a foot of water to spread throughout the building.”

Superintendent Sheffer says that one to two inches of water remained in the building after they found the leak. It reportedly caused a significant amount of water damage to the first floor of the middle school. She adds that water extraction, demolition and reconstruction will take some time.

“Our Board of Education held a special called meeting today at 11:00 to declare UCMS an emergency site and approved a waiver request to the Commissioner of Education for January 3rd-6th attendance days for UCMS students,” she says in the message that was sent out Friday.

Middle school students will return on Monday, January 9th. All other students in the district will start classes as scheduled on Tuesday, January 3rd.