HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police has identified the victim of a crash in Morganfield that resulted in one death.

KSP states the Henderson branch received a call from Union County Dispatch at around 4 p.m. about a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 60 Bypass and KY 56.

KSP says revealed Kellie Hughes, 53, was traveling south in a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on KY 56 when Hughes failed to stop at a traffic light when she was hit drivers side, according to KSP.

Hughes was pronounced dead on the scene by the Union County Coroner. Hughes’ passenger is reported to be in stable condition and was taken by ambulance to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.

The investigation is ongoing.