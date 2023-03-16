MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a law enforcement officer was shot Thursday night during a situation in Union County.

According to Trooper Corey King, Kentucky State Police responded to a home in Morganfield at the 3200 block of State Route 871.

He tells us a subject barricaded himself inside the home. Officials say a law enforcement officer was shot during the incident and has non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Corey King tells Eyewitness News that the shooting might have happened before Kentucky State Police arrived.

We are working on getting more information. Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.