UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials have released new details in an officer-involved shooting that sent two to the hospital Thursday evening in Morganfield.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a Morganfield home to check on a man threatening to commit suicide. The Union County Sheriff’s Office also says the man, later identified as Brian Eckman, was in violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order served earlier that day.

Brian Eckman allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies, which led to a shootout between him and the two deputies on scene.

Officials tell us that Deputy Jackie Carver was struck in the arm and Eckman was shot multiple times. After several intense minutes, the deputies were able to get the suspect’s mother out of the home without injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eckman remained armed inside the home and posed a threat to himself and the officers on scene.

Eckman surrendered after several minutes and was placed under arrest and taken to a local hospital, authorities tell us. Deputy Jackie Carver was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Deputy Carver has since been released from the hospital.

At the request of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team and KSP Post 16 are investigating the shooting.