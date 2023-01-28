MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — A man missing since Thursday night has been found deceased, Union County Emergency Management officials say.

We’re told the body of 76-year-old James Nicholson was found on Saturday. EMA officials say that they began an immediate search of the area after his abandoned vehicle was spotted by family. Crews located Nicholson around a quarter-mile away from his car.

Officials believe Nicholson was heading back home and misjudged the driveway, driving through a field and into a deep valley.

According to EMA, he is believed to have gotten out of the car and tried to make his way back, but passed away. Officials say that Nicholson had dementia. We’re also told the family has been notified.