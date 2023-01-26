STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Event organizers say America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to Sturgis.

Monster Truck Wars says the event will be at the Union County Fair and Expo Center on February 11, at different times:

For the 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Matinee show: The gates will open at 11 a.m., with a pre-show meet and greet pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The show will start at 1 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. Post show drivers autographs will be available.

For the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Evening show: The gates will open at 5 p.m., with a pre-show meet and greet pit party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. Post show drivers autographs will be available.



Monster Truck Wars says the event will be featuring Thunder Chicken, Back Draft, Muddy Girl and the Instagator. The show will have the Pre-show Meet and Greet Pit Party with the Kid’s Fun Zone. Organizers say kids can get up close to the monster trucks and see the track up close. Kids can also enjoy the Bounce House at the Kids’ Fun Zone.

Event organizers say people can buy discounted tickets early online for the family-friendly event. Monster Truck Wars says people can also buy tickets at the gate on the day of the show, but ticket prices are higher at the gate and only cash will be accepted. Event organizers note Attendstar is the only authorized seller of Monster Truck Wars tickets.

Organizers say VIP Reserved Seating is $30 for each Adult or Child ticket and comes with the “Best Seat in the House.” The Pre-Show Meet & Greet Pit Party is Free to VIP guests. Otherwise it costs $5.00 to enter the Pre-Show.

