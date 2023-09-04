HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the theme of “Dig Deep, Grow Strong and Cultivate Community,” the Morganfield Lions Club is proceeding with plans for the 2023 Corn Festival, which will be on September 21 through September 23.

The events for September 21 include:

11 a.m. – Food Booths Open for Lunch

4 to 5 p.m. – Gospel Music

4:30 p.m. – Carnival Opens

5 p.m. -Presentation of Colors by American Legion Post #48

5 p.m. – National Anthem at Renaissance Stage

5 p.m. – Miss Teen Pageant

5 to 7 p.m. – The Balloon Guy at Kids’ Zone – Sponsored by Monsour Photo Service

5 to 7 p.m. – Inflatables at Kids’ Zone

5:15 to 5:45 p.m. – YMCA Rhumba Party on West Main

6 p.m. – Miss Corn Festival Pageant

7 p.m. – Music at Renaissance Corner

Event organizers say vendor applications and other specific event related information are available on the Corn Festival website.