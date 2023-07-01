WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — The barbecue joint Peak Bros in Union County celebrated its 75th anniversary Saturday.

The restaurant hosted music outdoors and invited customers to celebrate the Fourth of July, which is also the day the restaurant was founded in 1948.

Staff members say customers traveled from across the tri-state and beyond to celebrate.

The owners say they are thrilled to serve their new and long-time customers.

“We have customers from St. Louis that came to our 70th, and now they came for our 75th,” said Debora Britt, who is one of the daughters of the restaurant’s founder and added the restaurant’s customers are like family.