HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Senator Mills provided a statement regarding Sturgis’s financial situation.

The following is a statement regarding the news that Sturgis is facing potential bankruptcy:

“In my role as state senator for Union County, I’ve collaborated closely with county leadership to address the financial situation unfolding in Sturgis,” Mills said. “The unpaid bills and deficits have left the city and its residents in a terrible situation. For weeks now, I’ve been in constant communication with Union County Judge/Executive Adam O’Nan, Sheriff Jason Thomas, and other county officials as we work to identify a solution. It’s concerning that Governor Andy Beshear is so disconnected from our local officials that he only became aware of this issue during a recent press conference. I am confident in Judge O’Nan and his ability to resolve this situation. I stand ready to work with my colleagues to assist the city and county in any way that we can.”