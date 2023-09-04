HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church says its annual church picnic is right around the corner.

According to event organizers, the church picnic will have “loads of family fun,” BBQ, games and raffles. Event organizers say the event will be on September 9 at 5 p.m. and indoor dining is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

According to promotional materials, the location will be 401 5th Street in Uniontown. Officials say other activities will be a bourbon pull, inflatables and a cake walk.

A spokesperson for the church posted, “Mark your calendar and join us for a night of fun and fellowship!”