STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — Shortened staff has caused the Sturgis City Hall to close, and it has remained that way since last month.

Since the pandemic, the building had once reopened, and Mayor Kent Sayle says it hopes to return to in-person operations soon.

“I just want everyone to be patient with us as we go through this,” Sayle said. “It’s a hard situation for a small town because we’re all a community here. Everyone knows each other here.”

Some residents have told Eyewitness News that it has become difficult to contact the office over the phone for information about receiving receipts for their bills and about city services.

One resident said they have received a cut-off notice since there are difficulties processing utility payments.

The only two people working inside City Hall is a volunteer and an interim city clerk.

Representatives from the Green River Area Development District also assist the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The mayor says communication with the phones and with payments are among the issues residents have.

“I told them we’re working on that — trying to get that face-to-face contact,” Sayle said. “When COVID hit, you know, a lot of things changed, and they had to shit this down for COVID.”

City Hall became short staffed when the original city clerk submitted her two weeks’ notice, but left the office shortly thereafter.

“”I had to make a real quick decision to get someone in here in the interim, and the city council is aware of it,” Sayle said. “We had a meeting, so they’re all aware of who’s here and what’s going on.”

One of the tasks for the opening to move forward is hiring a full-time city clerk again.

“What we’re trying to do — we’re making sure everything’s correct, so we open this building back up,” Sayle said. “With everything that’s going on, we want to make sure everything’s right — so when the new person comes in here — they’re ready to go on day one.”

The mayor anticipates opening City Hall again in mid-August.