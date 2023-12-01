STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — In addition to financial situations and high water rates for citizens, Sturgis’s sewer lines are leaking and leaving wastewater to sit on some pieces of private property.

Some residents — like Ronnie Harper — say this is a “bad issue” for the nearby Ohio River.

Harper says wastewater flowing through his front lawn has been an issue for him for two months.

“It smells bad, and I’m a fisherman,” Harper said. “I don’t want to see this kind of water going into the river.”

Harper says city crews have come to repair the pipes twice before, but the wastewater continues to flood his lawn.

He also says it has been two weeks since he heard any word from the city.

Meanwhile — he and neighbors say the water’s smell at nigh is enough to make them gag, and the smell lingers while driving into town.

“This is one of three leaks between here and the flood wall in Sturgis,” added Harper. “They’ll have to dig it up and patch it — like they did the other two times.”

Though the water has continued to ebb and flow for weeks in the yard, Sturgis Mayor Billy Adams says turning the sewer system off was not an option.

He says the city is aware of the situation and is working for a solution to replace four air release valves spread throughout city limits.

The city has contacted the state, the health departments and the contractor EWM in Morganfield to replace the valves.

Though Eyewitness News is told the wastewater plant superintendent talked with EWM on Friday, a date to replace them has not been made.

Mayor Adams says that day should come sooner rather than later.

“We’ve done everything we’re supposed to do. Is it an inconvenience? Is it possibly a smell? Yes, it is. I understand, and I can understand the aggravation with it,” Adams said.