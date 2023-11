HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Union County Emergency Management (EMA), the city of Sturgis Public Works Superintendent has informed the EMA that there will be a boil water advisory for residents inside the floodwall.

The EMA says residents on Waller Omer Road, the Grangertown area and Caseyville are also affected. This is due to some water leak repairs and loss of pressure.

EMA says this will be until further notice.