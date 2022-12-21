UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Emergency Management Agency director is hoping his message can get out there to help residents be prepared for this week’s extreme cold weather.

In a social media video, the director talks about the county’s outlook as wind chills will push temperatures dangerously low.

Among other topics, he also discusses road conditions, patience with first-responders and warming centers.

Officials say the Union County Volunteer Fire Department main station will be a warming center for the next few days. If you are a Union County resident in need of the warming center, you’re urged to call 270-997-1141 as the station will not be manned 24/7 until needed.