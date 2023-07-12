HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Schools Food Service Program has extended its free meals program.

Officials say the program will be offering free breakfast and free lunch to any child age 18 and under through July 28, with Union County High School being the only site open at this time. The school system says breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.

Officials say eeekend meals will be handed out to those eating lunch on Fridays.